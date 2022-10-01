Donation center opens for those impacted by Marshall Fire

The site at Flatiron Crossings will not accept used clothing, bedding or towels.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A donation center supporting those affected by the Marshall Fire opens Tuesday at the former Nordstrom store at Flatiron Crossing, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Donations can be dropped off by the general public between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, however, the site is not accepting any used clothing, bedding, or towels.

Distribution and services for affected individuals will be daily between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. starting on Jan. 12.

Location

The site is located at Flatirons Crossing Mall inside the former Nordstrom’s between Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The address is 21 W Flatiron Crossing Drive in Broomfield.

Those wishing to donate should use the center/north entrance. People who were affected by the fires and are picking up items should use the west entrance, closer to Macy's.

Donations & current needs

Financial donations remain the preferred method of supporting those who were impacted.

However, the Boulder OEM has compiled a list of current needs which will be updated regularly as needs change.

Some items currently on the list include toiletries, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and basic hygiene items such as new brushes and combs.

School supplies and backpacks are also needed as well as kitchen supplies and paper products such as tissues, paper towels and trash bags, and cleaning supplies such as laundry soap.

Non-perishable food items are also being accepted but must be unopened.

OEM also has a list of items that are not being accepted. You can find that here.

Those who are donating are asked to carefully look over both lists before going to the site.

Bulk items arriving by truck must be scheduled in advance by calling 720-448-3211.

Volunteers

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit coloradoresponds.org.

Marshall Fire

The Marshall Fire started on Dec. 30, 2021, and according to the latest assessment from Boulder OEM it destroyed 1,084 residential structures. That includes 550 in Louisville, 378 in Superior, and 156 in unincorporated Boulder County.

The total damage to homes is more than $513 million, according to the Boulder County Assessor.

The assessment shows 149 residential structures were damaged, including 43 in Louisville, 58 in Superior, and 48 in unincorporated Boulder County.

The county said seven commercial structures were destroyed: four in Louisville and three in Superior. Thirty commercial structures were damaged, including 14 in Louisville, 14 in Superior and two in unincorporated Boulder County.

It burned 6,026 acres. Two people were reported missing in the fire's aftermath. Remains of one person, Robert Sharpe, were found in his home. Another person remains missing. Family members identified her as 91-year-old Nadine Turnball.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.