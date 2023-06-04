Marshall Fire Families: The Sherpas finally break ground

After delays during the planning process, the Sherpa family begins the final phase of recovery.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Exactly 462 days since Karma Sherpa's home burned down, the new one is finally starting to go up.

"Each day we get up and then we hope to get there," Sherpa said. "I feel like it is a long time."

The Marshall Fire took everything from Sherpa, his wife, and their two kids on Dec. 30, 2021.

"Today is officially started rebuilding," Sherpa said Thursday.

His home in Superior will start catching up to the work already well underway at homes nearby. Sherpa had to delay plans after issues had to be resolved with his insurance company last fall. He had hoped to break ground before the winter.

"Maybe five, six months from now we will be the same as the other houses," Sherpa said.

When Sherpa looks around the Sagamore neighborhood, he feels like the community is finally coming back.

"It's not completely 100% back, but then I feel something sort of normalcy coming. There's a sign," Sherpa said.

This final phase has started with more potential problems and issues. This time, there are questions related to his property line and whether the town has expanded its easement.

"It's still not clear, you know, the survey, and I just wanted to make sure that everything is correctly done before we put up the foundation," Sherpa said.

His contractor said the biggest challenge right now is getting some of the materials and equipment they need for construction in a timely manner.

Plans are becoming reality as he discusses final phase specifics, like window details and cabinet types.

"Every moment, we do things what is important for that moment," Sherpa said.

"We're hopeful," Sherpa said. "That's all we can do."

The Sherpas hope to move into their rebuilt home sometime around September.

9NEWS will continue to share the stories of the Sherpa family and others as they each navigate the journeys to find their ways back home.

