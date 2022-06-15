3rd move in 6 months for Sherpa family after losing home in Marshall Fire

A family that lost everything in the devastating Boulder County wildfire relocates again, with hopes that this will be the last time before their house is finished.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — When Karma Sherpa and his family lost their home in the Marshall Fire, they were looking for a refuge, a place to regroup after losing everything.

"It's very important because after the fire, a lot of places is very hard to find a rental place," he said.

Total strangers saw on social media what happened to him and his family and offered their furnished home for them to stay in. Nearly six months later, the Sherpas are moving to a place where they can stay for longer – the final step before going home.

"We really hope this is the last house before are moving to our new house," Dafuti Sherpa said.

They are moving into a rental home near where their house in the Sagamore neighborhood was destroyed by the fire, which burned more than 1,000 homes in December. Dafuti Sherpa that said being close to where their kids go to school is important.

"I mean, we're really, really thankful," she said.

The debris removal process is completed at their home site, but the Sherpas are prepared for another year to pass before the rebuild is finished.

"Hope it doesn't take too long to go into the new house," Dafuti Sherpa said.

Sonam Sherpa said he likes his room in the basement of their new rental home, but he doesn't like the continuing uncertainty.

"There's some apprehension of what's to come," said Sonam, who's in high school.

He said he is tired of living his life in stages.

"I'm hopeful that this is just going to be like a final, long, long stretch," he said. "No more issues, no more troubles ahead."

After sharing a space with his little sister Sonia since the fire, Sonam said he is grateful to have separate rooms again.

"My sister would just decimate my own room with lots of toys," he said. "But now there's a separate room. So I hope a separate mess."

At least there is a mess. The Sherpas had essentially no possessions only six months ago. Now, they were able to fill up a pickup bed with their belongings.

"Not having much some situation makes easier, especially for moving," Karma Sherpa said with a smile.

Most of the things they do have now were donated. Karma said that shows with the community's help, his family never had nothing.

"I don't feel at all that I don't have anything. I feel that we have everything – everything that we need," he said.

They do have a place to live, but Dafuti Sherpa said it's still not home.

"I mean, your house is your house," she said.

