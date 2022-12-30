Year after Marshall Fire, the Ferringtons pour concrete for their new home

Shortly after building their dream home, it was lost in the Marshall Fire.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Months after the Marshall Fire, the Ferrington family was thankful that they were making progress on rebuilding their dream home after the wildfire took it away.

"It's just a long process," Nic Ferrington said.

When life is a climb, Nic said he believes that's when life lessons are learned.

"Huge hole had to get dug, and now we got concrete going in, foundation going in," he said. "So, actually, they just finished today."

While they were waiting for the foundation to finally go in, the family of four moved five times over the past year, a climb not expected by Katie Ferrington.

"I didn't think it would be that many times," Katie said. "It's funny whenever (Nic) says five. I guess it was five. It went by so fast."

Nic said that moving from place to place was difficult, especially with two young daughters.

"You never felt like you were in your place, you know, in your own place," Nic said. "You're always in somebody else's place."

Now, their place is turning into a reality. They have moved to one final rental, they hope, until their dream home is fully rebuilt.

"A long-term house just provided a lot of, yeah, just comfort, and just rest knowing that we don't have to get up and do it again next week," Katie said.

Now their worries can focus on the physical progress of the rebuild.

"What I understand is once the concrete goes in, all of the other trades can move a little bit quicker," Nic said. "But this was a bottleneck for a lot of the construction."

They also worry about Nic leaving the country for two months for work during a critical time for the rebuild.

"I'm going to do my best to stay involved," Nic said. "She's smarter than I am, so she'll keep it going."

The climb continues.

"He's here," Katie said. "He's just 11 time zones away."

While they climb through the challenges of life, the learning continues, as well.

"We hope this is a lesson, a milestone, something in their life that they can look back and say our house burned down and we were fine," Katie said. "We can get through anything."

