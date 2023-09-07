Homeowners in Marshall Fire area can get free trees

The Tree Trust said they have a limited number of trees available for this fall.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Homeowners in the Marshall Fire area can sign up to request free trees.

The Tree Trust is asking residents who are ready to plant this fall to complete this form so that they can determine how many homeowners are ready to request and receive trees. Homeowners need to hurry though. The sign-up window closes on Friday, Sept. 8.

The group said they have a limited number of trees available, but they anticipate more giveaways in the spring and fall of 2024.

The Tree Trust recommends homeowners consider the size of your lots, the size of the tree that you request and the distance away from your home before requesting a tree.

Below are the types of trees available and the recommended planting distance from homes:

Golden Raintree: Recommendation is based on close relatives (Maples and Horse chestnuts): Plant at least 60 feet from home

Swamp White Oak: Plant at least 70 feet from home

Chinkapin Oak: Plant at least 70 feet from home

Radiant Crabapple: Plant at least 5 feet from home, but also consider the size of the canopy of the grown tree. Plant so canopy does not overlap with structures.

Spring Snow Crabapple: Plant at least 5 feet from home, but also consider the size of the canopy of the grown tree. Plant so canopy does not overlap with structures.

Tuliptree: Plant at least 70 feet from home

Suckerpunch Choke Cherry: Plant at least 50 feet from home

Western Catalpa: Plant at least 60 feet from home

Thinleaf Alder: Plant at least 50 feet from home

Hotwings Maple: Plant at least 50 feet from home

Flashfire Maple: Plant at least 60 feet from home

Sensation Maple: Plant at least 60 feet from home

Bigtooth Maple: Plant at least 50 feet from home

Honeycrisp Apple: Plant at least 5 feet from home, but also consider the size of the canopy of the grown tree. Plant so canopy does not overlap with structures.

They said available trees will all be size 5, which is the size of most retail container shrubs.

If selected, homeowners can pick up their trees on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at Ascent Church located at 550 McCaslin Blvd. in Louisville.

