Funds available for those who lost wages to Marshall Fire

For those whose place of work was damaged or destroyed by the Marshall Fire, there is a resource available to help make up for lost funds

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — People who lost their place of work to the Marshall Fire are eligible to access funds for their lost wages. Right now, the funds total $1.5 million to help those who have lost their jobs.

The Community Foundation Boulder County is working in conjunction with the county with this resource.

Anyone eligible includes those whose place of work was damaged or destroyed. Their place of work must be on the county assessor's list of commercial properties damaged.

"There are more people who are affected beyond the people who live in our community and those are the folks who work in our community," said CEO Tatiana Hernandez of the Community Foundation Boulder County.

Each successful applicant will receive a lump sum. This can be in addition to any unemployment they may be eligible to them.

"We wanted to make sure that we were providing some some level of support for people who have lost livelihoods, who have lost their ability to support their families."

An estimated 600 to 1,000 people are eligible, under the county's current estimates. Roughly 37 brick and mortar businesses were destroyed.

"We hope fundamentally that it gives them a little bit of a sense of security, a little bit of a cushion from a financial perspective," said Hernandez.

People who are also eligible are those who lost tools of the trade, for instance a mechanic could be eligible for the funds as well.

If you would like more information, you can click HERE.

