WATCH: Marshall Fire cause: Fire on religious group's land, Xcel equipment both to blame, officials say

An investigation found a dormant fire on Twelve Tribe's property and Xcel equipment caused the 2021 wildfire that killed 2 and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

BOULDER, Colo. — The most destructive wildfire in Colorado history started with a dormant blaze burning on a religious group’s property and was fed by a second fire believed to have been sparked by Xcel Energy equipment, according to a report released today.

Boulder County officials announced the results of the nearly 18-month investigation into the cause and origin of the Marshall Fire during a news conference Thursday morning.

No criminal charges will be filed in the fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed two people. The wildfire erupted late the morning of Dec. 30, 2021, and was fueled by hurricane-force winds as it raced across the county.

The investigation, which stretched more than 17 months, did not find that a long-smoldering underground coal fire, burning in the area since the 1860s, played a significant role in the fire’s eruption. However, Johnson said its involvement can not be completely ruled out.

Although no criminal charges will be filed, the investigation could spark civil litigation.

The investigation concluded that an intentionally set trash fire on property owned by a religious group known as Twelve Tribes was the initial point of origin for the Marshall Fire.

That fire, reported a little before noon on Dec. 24, 2021, included the burning of railroad ties.

A passer-by reported it, and both Mountain View Fire Rescue firefighters and Boulder County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded. Because people from Twelve Tribes had water and a tractor on scene, firefighters were not concerned and left.

One Boulder County Sheriff's deputy told people tending the fire that they should cover it with dirt when they were finished burning.

However, it appears embers from that fire smoldered until the hurricane-force winds roared through the area six days later, igniting the fire.

That occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021.

Roughly 40 minutes after that fire, a second blaze began nearby, sparked by "discharged particles" from Xcel Energy powerlines at the Marshall Mesa Trailhead, an outside expert concluded.

Driven by hurricane-force winds, the flames raced east, destroying more than 1,000 homes, killing two people, and causing $2 billion in damage.

