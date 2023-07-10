Law firm known for big wildfire settlements files lawsuit on behalf of couple in Marshall Fire

The couple's attorneys filed the suit Monday in Boulder County District Court.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A national law firm that previously secured big settlements in wildfires in California and Oregon filed a lawsuit Monday against Xcel Energy on behalf of a couple who lost property in the Marshall Fire.

Edelson PC filed the lawsuit in Boulder County District Court on behalf of plaintiffs John and Julia Uridil. The lawsuit claims the Uridils "suffered substantial ongoing losses and harm" from the wildfire on Dec. 30, 2021, that destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed two people.

This is at least the fourth lawsuit against Xcel Energy as a result of the Marshall Fire.

A report released last month by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after an 18-month investigation determined that the fire had two ignition points: a dormant blaze burning on a religious group's property and a second fire sparked by Xcel Energy's equipment.

Xcel has disagreed that its equipment caused a second ignition point.

Related Articles Author of report blaming Xcel Energy for part of Marshall Fire explains his analysis

The lawsuit on behalf of the Uridils claims negligence, willful and wanton conduct and negligent infliction of emotional distress and requests damages and a jury trial.

Edelson PC previously secured at least $87 million in damages for 17 property owners related to the 2020 Oregon Labor Day Fire, a case that held a utility, PacifiCorp, accountable for the fire. The firm also secured a $13.5 billion settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric related to the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Marshall Fire Coverage

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.