Firefighters called to Twelve Tribes property 6 days before deadly Marshall Fire

Mountain View Fire and Rescue was called to the property on Dec. 24 for a reported trash or grass fire.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The property where investigators have spent the most time looking for answers in the Marshall Fire is also where firefighters were called six days earlier on a report of a trash or grass fire.

The Twelve Tribes property near Highway 93 and Highway 170 had been fenced off while investigators searched for a cause of the Marshall Fire. That property is no longer sealed off by investigators. There has not been a law enforcement update on the search for the cause of the Marshall Fire since last week.

Mountain View Fire and Rescue (MVFR) responded to a call to that property in the late morning on Dec. 24. A passerby reported a trash or grass fire. The person who made that call spoke with 9NEWS over the phone. They said they called the Boulder County non-emergency line at 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 24 to report open burning. They said their call lasted two minutes and 35 seconds.

"You're responding near South Foothills Highway, Eldorado Springs Drive on the east side, just north of the parking lot, on a wildland fire," a dispatcher said over the scanner at 11:54 a.m. on Dec. 24.

According to a report generated by MVFR, the first engine arrived from Station 9 at 11:59 a.m. That fire station is off of Highway 170, west of the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 170.

Based on the narrative written in the report, "There the homeowner was burning rubbish in a dirt field. The fire was visible from the road. He stated that he would be burning railroad ties for the next few hours. He also had a front-end loader and a water source established for control measures."

"This is going to be a party burning trash on the north side of Foothills Boulevard. You can cancel all the other units; we've got it," the fire crew reported back to dispatch based on scanner audio around noon on Dec. 24.

Around 12:10 p.m., the fire crew told dispatch it would be back in service.

"This is going to be a controlled burn for about the next two hours," the fire crew told dispatch based on scanner audio.

9NEWS requested calls for service from MVFR to this same property between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30 and this was the only call that was notated.

On that day, the weather was 55 degrees with light rain in the afternoon and mostly cloudy.

Law enforcement investigating the Marshall Fire have not declared a cause.