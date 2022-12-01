Remembrance service to be held Friday one year after Marshall Fire

Watch the 11 a.m. Service of Remembrance, Reflection and Resilience in the video player above.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One year after the Marshall Fire, Boulder County will hold a Service of Remembrance, Reflection and Resilience on Friday morning.

The public is invited to the service at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 506 Via Appia Way in Louisville. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website and also in the video player above.

> Video above: Marshall Fire survivors gather for interfaith service on Thursday

The Marshall Fire sparked Dec. 30, 2021, in Boulder County and became the most destructive wildfire recorded in Colorado history. The fire fueled by high winds killed two people and damaged or destroyed 1,233 properties, most of them in Louisville and Superior.

Other commemorative events and activities Friday are:

Community Storytelling – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Superior Community Center, 1500 Coalton Road. Superior Rising presents Community Storytelling with the support of Colorado Public Radio. Listen in as residents affected by the fire share their stories.

WOW! Children's Museum Community Playtime – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at WOW! Children's Museum, 110 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette. This event will be open only to families impacted by the Marshall Fire, including first-responder families. Free with registration.

Marshall Renews Art Exhibition – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, Dec. 30 through Feb. 4 at 375 S. McCaslin Blvd., Suite B in Louisville. This juried exhibition explores the Marshall Fire's impact by giving voices to victims and local artists.

