New Marshall Fire Recovery Center to open Monday

“I’m really excited that we have a space that all of our neighborhood liaisons can come and utilize and stay connected," said organizer Daryl McCool.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — It's been almost a year since the Marshall Fire, and families who lost their homes are still going through a lot.

Some remain in temporary housing and are crawling through the expensive rebuilding process. Many are still dealing with emotional trauma, construction, insurance...the list goes on.

Now, there's a new facility opening in Louisville hoping to centralize disaster relief support, services, and resources for survivors.

The Marshall Fire Recovery Center is a place where people gather together with shared trauma. But, it's also a place that fosters shared growth and healing.

"Can't undo it," said Daryl McCool. "Just got to keep moving forward."

McCool knows how it feels to start from scratch.

"I lost my house, too," she said. "I had one of the historic mining homes."

She's the new team leader at Marshall Restoring Our Community (Marshall ROC).

"I'm the one paid person here. I call myself the hired gun," said McCool.

The new Marshall Fire Recovery Center opens on Monday and families can go there to work with case managers from the Navigating Disaster for Boulder County program.

The goal is to make it a centralized location for mental health, rebuilding, and technical programs, as well as a place to collaborate with local and government organizations.

"I love the idea of being here in this job, not focusing on me, focusing on helping other people," said McCool. "I think it really is how I'm going to make it through."

Her job is to run the office and organize programming for survivors, like herself.

"So that people can come and have that sense of place," she said. "I think it's heart and hope, that there's a lot of heart in this community and there's a lot of hope. It's difficult but you're not doing it alone."

Marshall ROC is planning to have mental health support at the center soon. They're also working to develop programs that provide advice on construction, insurance, and much more.

To stay up to date on programming opportunities check out their website. You can also donate to the coalition.