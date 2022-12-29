The Sherpa family remains hopeful one year after the Marshall Fire

Karma Sherpa initially wanted to break ground on his lot by October to rebuild his house, but insurance issues caused delays.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Even without his house, Karma Sherpa still wants to be a good host. He serves tea in front of where his home burned during the Marshall Fire one year ago.

"We just have a good time and a good moment and then share something," Karma Sherpa said.

Serving tea is part of tradition from his home country of Nepal. He hopes one day he can share this tradition inside his rebuilt home in the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior.

"Keep work every day until we get there," Karma Sherpa said. "You know, it's a long journey."

Nearly a year later, his lot is still just a pile of dirt while some neighboring homes already have construction well underway.

"I was hoping to put the foundation by the end of October," Karma Sherpa said.

He said an insurance shortfall of nearly $200,000 delayed the process, leaving his wife Dafuti Sherpa and their kids wondering why.

"But, it didn't happen and now it's really cold," Dafuti said.

The Sherpas said it's now too cold to break ground without increasing costs.

"We need the money to build the house," Karma said.

Ten months after the fire, building plans were finally made and the Sherpas said they eventually reached an agreement with their insurance to cover the needed costs.

"So yeah, it took a little while longer than we expected and then finally they are doing the right thing I think," Dafuti said.

They believe it's the right thing to make them whole again.

"Now, we know that we're going to get to build a house," Karma said.

Karma Sherpa said he can't wait to finally join some of their neighbors who have framework and walls going up.

"A lot of houses popping up. That's a good thing," he said.

One year later, Dafuti Sherpa said she doesn't think about the home that was destroyed. She said she thinks about something more important she lost three months after the fire.

"I lost my dad. So, I think more about the anniversary of my dad," she said.

They said that though they always remain hopeful, this year has been tough.

"There are some challenging days and then some tiring days, but then we just have to deal with that and keep moving forward," Karma said.

They are moving forward with a dream that one year from now they can serve tea comfortably at home.

"I hope so, but I don't know. There's always surprises that come up," Dafuti said. "I hope that everybody's back in their home by this time next year."

