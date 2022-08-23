Neighbors who lost homes in Marshall Fire break ground on new houses together

The group of neighbors decided they'd rebuild together using the same builder that built their original homes

SUPERIOR, Colo. — On a single block in Superior, scars are beginning to heal.

A group of eight neighbors who all lost their homes in the Marshall Fire gathered Tuesday evening to mark a turning point in their recovery. Almost eight months after the fire destroyed nearly a thousand homes in Boulder County, the rebuilding process is slowly moving forward.

"Our house used to be right here," said Sandy Curfman, standing in front of a pile of dirt on her street. "To see everyone back in the neighborhood is really nice. It’s really nice."

There were more than 50 homes in the Coal Creek Crossing neighborhood in Superior. Only eight burned down. After more than half a year of dealing with insurance and cleaning up debris, Tuesday the "great eight" as they call themselves, gathered with smiles on their faces and toasting with champagne.

"It’s a huge, huge milestone to have this and have this celebration with the neighbors," said Judy Williams, who also lost her home. "Love the neighbors. Couldn’t ask for better neighbors. Couldn’t have gotten through this without them."

The neighbors all moved in at the same time when the subdivision was built around five years ago. They chose to rebuild together with the same builder, Remington Homes. The builder built the original subdivision and is now building similar homes to replace them after the fire.

"We’ve all banded together and we’ve stayed together as a group," said Eric Levinson, one of the neighbors who lost his home. "It was a lot of steps to get to this point in this amount of time."

Building could take another year as supplies and labor can be hard to come by.

"They’re building the exact same home we had," said Ed Flaherty. " We can’t wait until it’s done."

On a street filled with neighbors, the Marshall Fire brought them together as survivors.

"You make your home wherever your heart is, but we’re ready to come back home here," said Lori Canova as she looked over her empty lot. "The great eight. Yes."

