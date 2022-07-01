Man who died in Marshall Fire identified

Investigators working in the 5900 block of Marshall Road found the partial remains of an adult, the sheriff's office said.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Family members said Friday that human remains found earlier this week in the Marshal Fire burn area belong to 69-year-old Robert Sharpe.

Investigators working in the 5900 block of Marshall Road found the partial remains of an adult on Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said. That address is in unincorporated Boulder County.

In a statement, Sharpe's family said they were "grateful for the outpouring of support" as they cope with the loss.

They went on to say that Robert would "be greatly missed" and said he was a long-time resident of Boulder and was active in community affairs.

He's survived by three brothers, one sister, and many nieces and nephews.

His family also said the "total devastation" of the Marshall Fire "has shocked and impacted so many" and said their hearts go out to the "many others who have suffered losses."

The family has asked that anyone wishing to make donations in Sharpe's memory do so through the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Sunday that two people remained missing after the fire--a man from the Marshall area, who has been identified as Sharpe, and a woman from Superior. The family of 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull said she is among the missing. Her home in Old Town Superior was destroyed, her family said.

The sheriff's office said their investigation in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior remains ongoing. There were no new updates in that investigation Wednesday.

The Marshall Fire, which started Thursday, burned 6,026 acres, destroyed 1,084 structures and damaged 149 others. The perimeter of the fire is 100% contained.

Investigators, still working to determine the cause of the fire, continue to eye property tied to a religious sect.

Members of the global religious group Twelve Tribes live near Highway 93 and Marshall Road, where smoke and flames were captured on witness video mid-morning Thursday.

This week, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged the group’s land is tied to the investigation, and stressed it could take weeks or months to find an official cause of the fire.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that "the weather has been a factor in the speed at which the investigations and recovery are able to be conducted."

So far, nobody has been charged or accused.