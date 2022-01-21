Family lost everything in Marshall Fire, including 14-year-old boy's medical equipment

Kristin Davis was at work when her kids had to evacuate their Superior home on their own.

ERIE, Colo. — Three weeks after losing their home, Kristin Davis and her kids keep remembering what they need as they settle in to their rental home in Erie.

"At the hotel laying in bed, I’m like 'fingernail clippers,'" Davis laughed.

Her daughter, 18-year-old Brianna Meyer, wished she had her cuticle clippers because she can't remember what store they were from.

“The ones that I had were the best cuticle clippers in my life," she laughed.

Those little losses are an inconvenience, but it's the big ones that make life a lot harder.

"Brennan, he is 14, he has autism," Davis said of her second-youngest son. "He has a chromosomal anomaly as well."

When Brennan and three of his siblings evacuated their home in the Sagamore neighborhood of Superior, their mom was at work. She's a nurse at Lutheran Medical Center.

“I’m a single parent, so I have to do a lot of stuff over the phone, you know, triaging with them," Davis said.

Her kids said they called 911 just after noon when they saw the smoke getting worse, but said dispatchers didn't tell them what to do.

“At first we thought we were going to be OK because we see smoke all the time, but once our neighbor’s lawn was on fire, we kind of realized like OK, this isn’t going to be OK," Meyer said. "So we didn’t have time to grab anything. We just ran out the door, and by the time we left, all of our neighbors' houses down the street were already on fire."

Their own instincts propelled them to go.

"I just couldn’t even think about all the things that I should have grabbed," Meyer said. "It was just flight or fight mode, basically."

They wish they could have grabbed the big stuff.

“He has a special bed he sleeps in because he gets up at night. He doesn’t sleep very well," Davis said about Brennan. "So since then we haven’t slept much. This morning he was up at 3:30."

Davis said they also lost special wheelchairs, inserts for Brennan's shoes, and other things that make getting through life easier.

“It’s gonna be a long haul, but just thinking of where we’ve come in the last few weeks, it’s definitely been a lot," Davis said.

Life might be harder for now, but they'll get by.

“Now we’re trying to recreate what we’ve lost as far as rooms and furniture, and starting to build a home again," she said.

They'll start to replace the big things, and look for little ones too -- even those darn cuticle clippers.

“Maybe I’ll find them," Meyer laughed. "They were metal."

If you'd like to help Davis and her family, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.