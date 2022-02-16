x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Marshall Fire

Some trails reopening after Marshall Fire closures

Visitors can park at the Greenbelt Plateau and Flatirons Vista trailheads to access reopened trails in the Marshall Mesa area.

BOULDER, Colorado — Some trails in the Marshall Mesa area of Boulder will reopen Friday after being closed since the Marshall Fire, the city said. 

The trails are reopening after crews assessed and fixed trail damage sustained during the fire. 

The city said the following trails would reopen, allowing users to complete a loop:

  • Greenbelt Plateau Trailhead
  • Coalton Trail 
  • Greenbelt Plateau Trail 
  • Greenbelt Plateau connector 
  • High Plains Trail 
  • Community Ditch Trail 
  • Cowdrey Draw 
  • Marshall Valley Trail section that connects to Marshall Road

The city said users would be required to stay on the trails, as the area has changed since the Marshall Fire and hazards may be present. 

Visitors can park at the Greenbelt Plateau and Flatirons Vista trailheads to access reopened trails but should be careful when walking along or crossing Highway 93 or Marshall Road.

The city said the Marshall Mesa Trailhead and the Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam trails remain closed because of damage sustained during the Dec. 30 fire. 

RELATED: Garden & Home Show donating to Marshall Fire horticulture relief

RELATED: Horses helping Marshall Fire survivors through therapy

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Marshall Fire Coverage 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 


In Other News

Some trails reopening after Marshall Fire closures