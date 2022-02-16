Some trails reopening after Marshall Fire closures

Visitors can park at the Greenbelt Plateau and Flatirons Vista trailheads to access reopened trails in the Marshall Mesa area.

BOULDER, Colorado — Some trails in the Marshall Mesa area of Boulder will reopen Friday after being closed since the Marshall Fire, the city said.

The trails are reopening after crews assessed and fixed trail damage sustained during the fire.

The city said the following trails would reopen, allowing users to complete a loop:

Greenbelt Plateau Trailhead

Coalton Trail

Greenbelt Plateau Trail

Greenbelt Plateau connector

High Plains Trail

Community Ditch Trail

Cowdrey Draw

Marshall Valley Trail section that connects to Marshall Road

The city said users would be required to stay on the trails, as the area has changed since the Marshall Fire and hazards may be present.

Visitors can park at the Greenbelt Plateau and Flatirons Vista trailheads to access reopened trails but should be careful when walking along or crossing Highway 93 or Marshall Road.

The city said the Marshall Mesa Trailhead and the Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam trails remain closed because of damage sustained during the Dec. 30 fire.

