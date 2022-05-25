Superior drops sprinkler requirement for rebuilds after Marshall Fire

Adding sprinklers could cost up to $30,000 for each family. The board of trustees is allowing fire victims to opt out due to cost, inflation and supply chain issues

SUPERIOR, Colorado — Superior's Board of Trustees on Monday voted to allow people who are rebuilding due to the Marshall Fire to opt out of a 2014 code requiring sprinkler systems inside homes.

In many cases, the cost to meet the requirement would have added $20,000 to $30,000 for families.

"That was great news because that was a lot of money that we don’t have, and if we stayed with that, then God only knows if we would ever get home," said Elsie Chavez, who has lived in Superior for more than 50 years.

She and her family have five lots of land in Old Town, also known as Original Town, in Superior. With other factors like inflation, supply chain issues and the growing cost of materials, adding a sprinkler system was a barrier to their future construction plans.

"We’re blessed that everything got to go in our favor this time," Chavez said. "Now we can start, because we were kind of like on hold."

The next step in the process is to apply for a building permit and put down a foundation on their properties.

Mayor Pro-tem Mark Lacis said they created the opt-out alternative only for fire victims. Those who are constructing new builds otherwise will still have to abide by the sprinkler requirements.

