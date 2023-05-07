Superior gathering feedback on possible Marshall Fire memorial

A committee wants to find out if this is something survivors want.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — The Town of Superior wants to know if families would like a memorial for the Marshall Fire. They posted a survey this week to see how people feel about the idea.

The survey is intended to guide the first steps toward creating a memorial for the 2021 fire. The city is working with a consulting team, 23.4 Degrees, to seek input.

"I don't think what I want is necessarily what the town wants," said Andrew Vaughan, chair of the Cultural Art and Public Spaces (CAPS) Committee of Superior.

The survey is primarily for residents impacted by the disaster and those who were, or are still, displaced.

The survey asks questions like when should a memorial open, and where should a memorial be located.

"Our goal is to be as inclusive as possible, and also for folks who have been displaced and no longer in Superior and might not ever come back, we want them to come back as well," CAPS Committee vice chair Lindsey Jones said.

"We are creating the biggest window we can to invite folks to share their opinions on everything," Jones said.

Families are ready to move back home, but the town doesn't know if everyone thinks it's the right time for a memorial too.

"We are ready," Vaughan said. "If the people who are not back in their homes are not ready, we want to respect that."

