Superior Target is reopening after 8 months, mayor says

Superior Mayor Clint Folsom announced the store will reopen Aug. 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUPERIOR, Colo. — In a message posted to his Facebook page, Town of Superior Mayor Clint Folsom announced Superior's Super Target store would aim for a reopening date of Aug. 30.

Aerial video taken by Sky9 in the days following the Marshall Fire showed a major part of the roof had caught fire, causing extensive damage.

Folsom, in the post, said the heat from the roof fire had activated the fire sprinklers. Due to a malfunction, the sprinklers had continued to run for several days, adding water damage to the list as well.

With merchandise drenched with water, the store was eventually gutted and fully remodeled to a design seen at other Target stores throughout Colorado.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Marshall Fire Coverage

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.