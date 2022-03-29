Suspect arrested for burglary at home damaged in Marshall Fire, police say

Nathan Liedtke is not allowed to enter the Marshall Fire burn areas as a condition of his arrest warrant, Louisville Police Department said.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a burglary of a home that was damaged in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, the Louisville Police Department said.

Police said Nathan Liedtke was taken into custody Saturday on suspicions of second-degree burglary of a dwelling, and theft of property between $5,000 and $20,000.

Around 3 a.m. on March 19, police said a sergeant noticed suspicious activity near the entrance of a burned home, and discovered a Chevrolet truck parked in the driveway when he entered the neighborhood.

The suspect, later identified as Liedtke, ran off through the backyard, police said.

The sergeant discovered items taken from the home in the truck and along the suspect's path, according to police.

Liedtke was released after posting a $10,000 bond, and as a condition of his arrest warrant he is prohibited from entering the Marshall Fire burn areas, according to police.

"Many of the residents of the City of Louisville were victimized by the Marshall Fire," Police Chief Dave Hayes said. "Incidents like this burglary revictimize those who have already gone through so much. The Louisville Police Department is committed to working in partnership with the community, City Council, and other law enforcement agencies to be creative and effective in preventing crime from happening not only in the burn areas but also in our city as a whole."

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the burn areas, or who has knowledge of any possible criminal or fraudulent activities related to the fire are asked to call the police department at 303-441-4444.

