COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Two men who sparked a wildfire that destroyed 11 homes in southern Colorado will avoid prison after victims called for compassion and community service.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 19-year-old Kegan Owens and 24-year-old David Renfrow were sentenced Monday to a mix of jail time and lengthy probationary terms.

Owens was ordered to serve 60 days in jail followed by 10 years of probation. Renfrow was sentenced to 70 days in jail and 10 years of probation. Each must complete 100 hours of community service.

Investigators say the men and a teenage boy were drinking and grilling in Teller County when they left without extinguishing their fire June 29. The resulting High Chateau Fire blackened more than 2 square miles (5.2 square kilometers).

