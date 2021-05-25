Evacuation order lifted on brush fire near Colorado National Monument

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office had said residents within two miles of the fire in the Glade Park area needed to evacuate.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — An evacuation order has been lifted for a brush fire that erupted Tuesday morning in Mesa County.

The fire was reported in the 15600 block of Holloway Lane near the Colorado National Monument. That's in the Glade Park area of Mesa County about 20 driving miles west of Grand Junction.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said residents within two miles of the fire need to evacuate. An emergency alert was sent to about 70 residents, the sheriff's office said.

About 9:50 a.m., MCSO said that fire crews had contained the fire to about 1 acre on private land and the evacuation order was lifted.

Residents who were evacuated were instructed to go to the Glade Park store located at 16498 D S Rd. That's just over four miles south of where the fire was reported.

Much of the Western Slope is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

