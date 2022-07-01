Ways to help missing pets in Boulder County after the Marshall Fire

Nearly 50 animals have been rescued from the Marshall Fire and taken to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Many families are hoping to find their missing pets after the devastating Marshall Fire on Dec. 30.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley (HSBV) offered some advice on how to reunite with lost pets and how to help those looking for their pets.

Jan McHugh-Smith with the Humane Society of Boulder Valley said they have taken in nearly 50 pets and reunited 40 of them with their owners. Some of the remaining animals have been reunited, but are staying at the HSBV while their owners look for housing.

McHugh-Smith says that if someone finds a pet in the area they can go to boulderhumane.org and file a report.

"If you find an animal, you can file a report and we will cross-reference that with the lost animals," McHugh-Smith said. "And the same thing if somebody has lost their pet in that area. We encourage them to make a lost report on our website or come down and our staff will help you so we can cross-reference and get people their pets back home."

McHugh-Smith said that this is also a good time to consider evacuation plans for your pet.

"Put together a plan. Have a go-bag for your pet with their prescriptions, a photo, their ID, leashes," McHugh-Smith said. "Just to be prepared. We saw how quickly this fire ravished through the community and having your own go-bag for your pet and being able to evacuate quickly is going to keep everybody safe."

For those who would like to help in the effort to reunite lost pets with their owners, the best way is through monetary donations. You can donate to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley at boulderhumane.org.

