Wildfire prompts evacuation of mine, closes Highway 13 between Meeker and Craig

Highway 13 is closed between the two northern Colorado mountain towns and travel is discouraged.

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies have been called to battle a wildland fire that started burning south of Craig off Colorado Highway 13 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Land Management and Craig Fire Rescue have been called to assist in suppressing the fire. These efforts have been hampered by hot temperatures and windy conditions, as well as the difficult terrain of the area.

The ColoWyo coal mine has been evacuated due to the fire, according to the sheriff's office. According to the mine's website, 200 people work there.

Highway 13 is closed between Meeker and Craig due to the fire, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Travel is discouraged in the area.

The fire is burning off milepost 62, which is roughly halfway between Meeker and Craig. CDOT categorized the blaze as a “fire on the road side.”

The fire is 25 acres and growing. Firefighters have not said if any structures are threatened.

Firefighters also didn't give any indication about how the blaze may have started.

It was around 90 degrees in the area by midday on Tuesday, and hot and dry conditions are expected to persist throughout Colorado for the foreseeable future, prompting many communities to issue red flag warnings.

Craig is located about an hour west of Steamboat Springs and 200 driving miles northwest of Denver.