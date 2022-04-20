Mandatory evacuation issued for fire in Monte Vista

An evacuation point is being set up at the Ski Hi Complex located at 2235 Sherman Ave. due to the fire burning in the city located in the San Luis Valley.

MONTE VISTA, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for a fire in Monte Vista on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rio Grande Sheriff's Office is telling people to avoid the entire area around the southern Colorado city while crews work to combat the fire.

San Luis Valley Emergency said mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the north side of Highway 285 between Jefferson Street and North Henderson Road.

Monte Vista School District said students at Marsh Elementary School have been evacuated to Bill Metz Elementary School, where parents can pick up their children.

All other district schools are being released early because of power and water outages at all other buildings. School buses will run immediately except in neighborhoods where the fire is located.

A Red Flag warning was issued for eastern Rio Grande County on Wednesday, which includes Monte Vista.

The weather station just north of Monte Vista has been reporting wind gusts between 20 mph and 35 mph since 9 a.m. coming from the southwest, with relative humidity getting as low as 12%. A high temperature of 66 degrees was reported around 2 p.m.

The Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control has taken over incident command of the fire.

The Monte Vista Police Department, Monte Vista Fire Department, Del Norte Fire Department and Alamosa Police Department also have units at the scene, and additional resources have been requested.

The city said more information will be provided at a 6 p.m. news conference at city hall.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

