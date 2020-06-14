Mandatory evacuation issued as wildfire burns in Montezuma County

The order applies to area of Road 46 and Road H, including all residents and in the Elk Springs Subdivision.

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for an area west of Durango due to a wildfire, Montezuma County Emergency Management (MCEM) announced Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. and is about 40 acres, according to Vicki Shaffer with MCEM.

Four local fire departments are responding to the wildfire, Shaffer said.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.