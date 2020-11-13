More areas of Rocky Mountain National Park reopening after East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires impacted about 30,000 acres of the park.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — More areas of Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) are reopening in the wake of the East Troublesome Fire.

A release from the park said US 36 past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to Deer Ridge Junction, including the Beaver Meadows Entrance Station, will reopen on Saturday.

On the east side of the park, Trail Ridge Road is open to Many Parks Curve.

The release said the ongoing road construction project between the Beaver Meadows Entrance Station and Deer Ridge Junction will resume on Monday, Nov. 16, and that visitors should expect up to 20-minute delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The East Inlet Trail and the East Shore Trail on the west side of RMNP have reopened, according to the release.

The west side of the park remains closed past the Grand Lake Entrance, as well as the North Inlet Trail and the Sun Valley Trail, the release said, due to the level of fire impacts and ongoing safety assessments.

The release said areas that will remain temporarily closed to park visitors on the east side of the park include Bear Lake Road, Upper Beaver Meadows Road, the North Boundary Trail and the North Fork Trail, as well as Mummy Pass, Stormy Pass, Comanche Peak and Mirror Lake trails.

Park staff will continue to assess those areas for fire activity, safety and downed trees, the release said, being mindful of high winds that occur this time of year causing more trees to fall.

The release said on Oct. 21, the East Troublesome Fire ran about 18 miles before it moved into the west side of RMNP, then spotted about 1.5 miles from the head of Tonahutu Creek on the west side of the Continental Divide to the head of Spruce Creek on the east side of the Continental Divide.

The fire led to evacuations in Grand Lake, as well as the majority of the Estes Valley.

Firefighting actions and favorable weather helped halt major movement of the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires.

The release said park visitors should be aware of smoke, wind, weather and fire conditions.

The East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires impacted about 30,000 acres, or 9% of the park, leading to its complete closure on Oct. 22.

RMNP's non-profit partner, the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, is accepting donations to support the park's future restoration efforts from this year's fires, the release said.