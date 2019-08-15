JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Crews on Thursday night are still battling a 13.5-acre wildfire near Deer Creek Canyon Park, officials said.

CodeRed evacuation notices were sent to 314 homes in the area, according to Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District.

Homes in the White Deer Valley and Deer Creek Mesa neighborhoods are affected, as well as the area near Samson Road, Mill Hollow Road, and Sunburst and Hunter's Ridge neighborhoods. The evacuation center is at Chatfield High School.

One family out hiking in the area was located safely, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

As of about 9 p.m., Inter-Canyon Fire said there is zero containment on the fire.

More than 100 firefighters from several local agencies and 35 pieces of fire equipment are on scene. Air support is expected to assist Friday morning, officials said.

Inter-Canyon said steep terrain and heavy oak fuels are challenging crews.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. after neighbors noticed smoke and flames

South Valley Park, Hildebrand Ranch Park and Deer Creek Canyon Park are all closed, Jeffco Open Space said.

The fire is still under investigation and officials have not commented on the cause.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

