Large grass fire burns southwest of Fort Morgan

The National Weather Service said satellite imagery showed smoke from the fire moving slowly westward Saturday.

MORGAN COUNTY, Colorado — Crews are dealing with a grass fire that prompted evacuations in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) sent out an alert Friday warning area residents of the "fast-moving" fire and telling them to be prepared to evacuate.

WATCH: The video above is about the limited effect rain has on the potential for wildfires.

MCSO said on their Facebook page late Friday night that rain had helped to control the fire, located between Road 8 and Road 12 south of Road Q.

The sheriff's office said firefighters were mopping up hot spots and announced that evacuated residents could return to their homes.

But Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted that the "large" fire southwest of Fort Morgan was still going.

A large grass fire is ongoing this afternoon southwest of Fort Morgan. This true color satellite imagery shows the smoke developing and moving slowly westward. #COwx pic.twitter.com/dvd11GCk5g — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 28, 2021

NWS said satellite imagery showed smoke developing and moving slowly westward.

In another tweet, NWS said the shortwave infrared satellite was picking up heat from the fire.

Shortwave infrared satellite is picking up heat from the fire this afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/FFdd73ffeI — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 28, 2021

The sheriff's office has not given an exact size of the fire or said what caused it, but a viewer shared the video with 9NEWS Friday night that showed lightning in the area of the fire.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.