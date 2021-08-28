Large grass fire burns southwest of Fort Morgan

MORGAN COUNTY, Colorado — Crews are dealing with a grass fire that prompted evacuations in Morgan County.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) sent out an alert Friday warning area residents of the "fast-moving" fire and telling them to be prepared to evacuate.
WATCH: The video above is about the limited effect rain has on the potential for wildfires.
MCSO said on their Facebook page late Friday night that rain had helped to control the fire, located between Road 8 and Road 12 south of Road Q.
The sheriff's office said firefighters were mopping up hot spots and announced that evacuated residents could return to their homes.
But Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted that the "large" fire southwest of Fort Morgan was still going.
NWS said satellite imagery showed smoke developing and moving slowly westward.
In another tweet, NWS said the shortwave infrared satellite was picking up heat from the fire.
The sheriff's office has not given an exact size of the fire or said what caused it, but a viewer shared the video with 9NEWS Friday night that showed lightning in the area of the fire.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
