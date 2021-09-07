Morgan Creek fire burns close to 300 acres in Routt County

The wildfire has prompted a voluntary pre-evacuation for the area.

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire that started Friday afternoon in Routt National Forest (RNF) has grown to roughly 250 to 300 acres, prompting a voluntary pre-evacuation for the area.

Aerial resources helped with containment Friday and a Type III incident team was ordered, according to officials.

>> The video above is about how the new air tanker will be just minutes away from the next Colorado wildfire

The Morgan Creek fire started south of Hinman Campground, south of Seedhouse corridor, County Road 64 and Forest Road 400. It's grown south/southeast into the Mr. Zirkle Wilderness, said RNF.

Road closures for County Road 64 are in effect at the County Road 129 junction. Forest Roads 400 & 442 are also closed.

Recreation sites for the Forrest Service are also closed along the Seedhouse corridor including campgrounds, trailheads and the Seedhouse Guard Station.

