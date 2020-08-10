Mullen Fire now 170,996 acres in Wyoming and Colorado, blaze expected to keep growing

Critical fire weather is expected in the coming days for the Mullen Fire on the Colorado and Wyoming border, which is larger than the Pine Gulch Fire.

JACKSON COUNTY, Colorado — Critical fire conditions are expected in the coming days as the Mullen Fire that’s crossed the border from Wyoming into Colorado continues to grow.

The Mullen Fire has now burned 170,996 acres of land in the Medicine Bow Mountains west of Laramie, Wyoming and north of Walden, Colorado. This is the equivalent to 267 square miles, and larger than the Pine Gulch Fire – which is now the largest wildfire in Colorado history.

Firefighters expect the Mullen Fire to continue to grow in the coming days with warm temperatures and continued gusty winds in the forecast.

Smoke from the Mullen Fire has led to low visibility in Colorado and Wyoming. Along Interstate 80 visibility was down to a half-mile, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Visibility due to smoke down to 1/2 mile along I-80 in Laramie, in addition to visibility below 2 miles in Walcott Junction and Cheyenne this morning making potentially hazardous travel conditions for commuters. Know before you go! #wywx #wyoroad #MullenFire_WY pic.twitter.com/kZd1FrrpFG — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) October 8, 2020

>>> Watch the video above for an answer to an interesting question: can snow-makers help fight wildfires?

This fire – combined with the 129,055-acre Cameron Peak Fire 25 miles away near Red Feather Lakes – will bring smoke to the Front Range through Friday.

The NWS is updating its air quality map below:

Searching for an interactive version of the smoke forecasts? Look no further! You can view the latest forecasts at any time from https://t.co/DdvOEnqF1V #COwx #COFire pic.twitter.com/4o6XGn4pfn — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 19, 2020

The following areas are under a mandatory evacuation order due to the Mullen Fire:

Jackson County

Three-way and north to Highway 125 and 127

The east side of Jackson County Road 8 along the eastern range north to the sand dunes following up to Highway 127, and along Jackson County Road 6E.

Larimer County

The areas of Roach and Hohnholz in the northwest part of Larimer County along County Road 103.

Wyoming

East of HWY 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road north to Hecht Creek.

Fox Creek Road including areas west of Hwy 11 south of the Middle Fork Canyon.

Communities of:

Rambler

Albany

Fox Park

Wold

Woods Landing

Graham and adjacent areas

Lower Keystone

Moore’s Gulch

Yankee Road toward Woods Landing, including a few properties on Fox Cabin Trail.