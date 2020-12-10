Mullen Fire in Colorado and Wyoming grows to 175,564 acres, 65 structures destroyed

Firefighters have lifted some evacuations in Colorado and Wyoming for the Mullen Fire, which is 27% contained.

COLORADO, USA — The Mullen Fire that has crossed into Colorado border from the Medicine Bow mountains in Wyoming continued to grow over the weekend, but firefighters have been able to increase containment to 27% as well as lift some mandatory evacuations.

The fire has burned 175,564 acres since it first started on Sept. 17. That’s the equivalent of just over 274 square miles and larger than the Pine Gulch Fire, which is the biggest in Colorado’s recorded history.

Moisture over the weekend helped firefighters, as well as cooler temperatures in the forecast. The Mullen Fire is burning about 25 miles away from the Cameron Peak Fire and 38 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming.

Right now, firefighters say communities near Rob Roy Reservoir are at risk. This reservoir is the water source for the city of Cheyenne.

Firefighters said the Mullen Fire has destroyed 65 structures so far and led to 1,440 evacuations in the surrounding area.

Some of those mandatory evacuations have been upgraded to pre-evacuation status, including in:

Jackson County, Colorado for residents north of Highway 127. This road is open for people returning and home, and not recreational activities.

Everything along Highway 10 in Wyoming including Woods Landing and Jelm south to the Colorado State Line.

Firefighters said the power company is working to restore some power in the area.

Areas still under mandatory evacuations include:

The areas of Roach and Hohnholz along County Road 103 in Larimer County.

All homes east of Highway 125 by the North Sand Hills and Mendelhaul in Jackson County.

East of Highway 11 along Sheep Mountain from Fox Creek Road north to Hecht Creek in Wyoming.

The communities: Rambler, Rob Roy, Albany, Foxborough, Fox Park, Lake Creek, Wold, Beehive, Mountain Home, Graham and adjacent areas in Wyoming.

Yankee Road toward Woods Landing, including properties on Fox Cabin Trail in Wyoming.

The Keystone communities of Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker and Moor’s Gulch in Wyoming.

There are also numerous national forest closures in the area.

Firefighters estimate the Mullen Fire will be contained on Oct. 30.