Growing Mullen Fire in Wyoming leads to evacuations in Colorado

Residents in northern Jackson County have been told to evacuate as the Mullen Fire in southern Wyoming approaches the Colorado border.

JACKSON COUNTY, Colorado — Some residents in northern Colorado near the Wyoming border have been ordered to evacuate due to the growing Mullen Fire, which has torched 96,757 acres since it was first reported in the Medicine Bow Mountains west of Laramie on Sept. 17.

The evacuations are for people who live in the area of three-way and north of Highway 125 and Highway 127, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. This is an area north of Walden and the North Park valley.

Voluntary evacuations have also been ordered in the areas of Roach and Hohnholz in the northwest part of Larimer County along County Road 103.

These evacuation areas are northwest of the Cameron Peak Fire, another large blaze leading to smoke throughout the Front Range.

Smoke from both these fires -- but mainly the Mullen Fire -- was expected to cause problems Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Another afternoon with smoke overtaking much of the I-25 corridor. Much of this smoke is coming from the #MullenFire_WY. Expect smoke to continue through the evening and overnight, with more smoke settling closer to the surface after sunset. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Ken9kxDvup — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 30, 2020

The Mullen Fire has also prompted numerous mandatory evacuations in Wyoming. What sparked it is not known as of this writing.

It is burning in what fire managers describe as “extremely rugged terrain with dense vegetation and beetle-killed deadfall.”

High temperatures and gusty winds have increased the size of the fire, and those are in the forecast for the coming days.

There are 887 firefighters assigned to the scene as of this writing.