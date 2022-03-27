Boulder officials to give update on NCAR Fire

Public officials with Boulder County are expected to give an update about the NCAR Fire at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is expected to give an update about the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) Fire on Sunday at 9 a.m.

About 8,000 homes were evacuated after a fast-moving fire started in an open space near NCAR around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Marya Washburn, a spokesperson for Boulder Fire-Rescue said two areas nearby the fire were evacuated: the Table Mesa area on the eastern side of South Boulder and Eldorado Canyon.

As of 11:10 p.m. Saturday, some evacuations have been lifted. Below you will see a picture of the updated map or you can go to the Boulder OEM website. The red area remains closed as firefighters work to put out the fire and the green area represents areas that were evacuated earlier on Saturday but can now return home. Residents who can now return home are asked to remain vigilant.

As of 7 p.m., Saturday the fire measured at 122 acres with no containment. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was on or near the trails south of NCAR around 2 p.m. or earlier and may have seen anything that could help with the investigation to call 720-564-2679 or email bcsotips@bouldercounty.org.

