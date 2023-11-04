Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns in Pueblo County

About 20 homes have been evacuated for the North Creek Fire.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — An evacuation notice has been issued for a wildfire burning southwest of Pueblo Saturday.

The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) tweeted just before 1:30 p.m. that it was in Beulah on a mutual aid request for a 50-acre fire. The fire was last reported at 0% contained.

Two single-engine air tankers and a helicopter have been ordered to fight the fire, which has been named the North Creek Fire.

An evacuation notice is in effect for the Red Mountain Youth Camp west to the Custer County line. There are 20 homes in the evacuation zone, according to the fire department. North Creek Road is closed in that area.

Residents can report to the evacuation center at Roncoli Middle School in Pueblo.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the 3600 block of North Creek Road in Beulah so responders can get to the fire.

Livestock animals, with the exception of horses, can be taken to the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. People are asked to enter through Gate 4.

Horses being evacuated can be taken to the 4 Bar S Ranch located at 6625 State Hwy 78.

Domestic animals can be taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

