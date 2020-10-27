Open fire ban extended in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County fire ban will extend through Nov. 30 following a decision Tuesday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and the Board of Larimer County Commissioners (BLCC).
The fire ban includes:
- No open fires, no open burning.
- No welding or operating acetylene or other torches.
- No smoking in the open, including trails, parks and open spaces or outside of buildings.
- No fireworks or fireworks displays produced by combustion, detonation or deflagration.
- No incendiary devices, including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets and tracer ammunition.
- No fires in permanently constructed outside stationary masonry or metal fireplaces.
- Charcoal and wood pellet grills.
- Propane fire pits.
The fire ban does not include:
- Operation of an internal combustion engine with a spark arresting device properly installed.
- Emergency signal devices and flares.
- Fires and wood stoves located inside permanent structures.
- Propane grills.
- Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills, lanterns and heaters with shut-off valves in an area at least 3 feet away from any flammable/combustible materials.
Limited exemptions from these restrictions may be given based on pre-approval and inspection by LCSO. Any persons found violating the ban can be fined.
People with questions about the ban are asked to call the LCSO at 970-980-2501.
