Open fire ban extended in Larimer County

Larimer County Sheriff's office and their board of commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt the resolution Tuesday.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County fire ban will extend through Nov. 30 following a decision Tuesday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and the Board of Larimer County Commissioners (BLCC).

The fire ban includes:

No open fires, no open burning.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torches.

No smoking in the open, including trails, parks and open spaces or outside of buildings.

No fireworks or fireworks displays produced by combustion, detonation or deflagration.

No incendiary devices, including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets and tracer ammunition.

No fires in permanently constructed outside stationary masonry or metal fireplaces.

Charcoal and wood pellet grills.

Propane fire pits.

The fire ban does not include:

Operation of an internal combustion engine with a spark arresting device properly installed.

Emergency signal devices and flares.

Fires and wood stoves located inside permanent structures.

Propane grills.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills, lanterns and heaters with shut-off valves in an area at least 3 feet away from any flammable/combustible materials.

Limited exemptions from these restrictions may be given based on pre-approval and inspection by LCSO. Any persons found violating the ban can be fined.

People with questions about the ban are asked to call the LCSO at 970-980-2501.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.