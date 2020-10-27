x
Open fire ban extended in Larimer County

Larimer County Sheriff's office and their board of commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt the resolution Tuesday.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County fire ban will extend through Nov. 30 following a decision Tuesday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and the Board of Larimer County Commissioners (BLCC).  

The fire ban includes: 

  • No open fires, no open burning.
  • No welding or operating acetylene or other torches.
  • No smoking in the open, including trails, parks and open spaces or outside of buildings.
  • No fireworks or fireworks displays produced by combustion, detonation or deflagration.
  • No incendiary devices, including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets and tracer ammunition.
  • No fires in permanently constructed outside stationary masonry or metal fireplaces.
  • Charcoal and wood pellet grills.
  • Propane fire pits.

The fire ban does not include: 

  • Operation of an internal combustion engine with a spark arresting device properly installed.
  • Emergency signal devices and flares.
  • Fires and wood stoves located inside permanent structures. 
  • Propane grills.
  • Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills, lanterns and heaters with shut-off valves in an area at least 3 feet away from any flammable/combustible materials.

Limited exemptions from these restrictions may be given based on pre-approval and inspection by LCSO. Any persons found violating the ban can be fined. 

> See the full ordinance here. 

People with questions about the ban are asked to call the LCSO at 970-980-2501.

