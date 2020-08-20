21 eerie orange sun photos from 9NEWS viewers

The air quality may be poor for breathing, but it's good for Colorado photographers.

COLORADO, USA — With several major wildfires burning across the state, Colorado photographers have been able to capture some amazing shots of the sun through wildfire smoke and haze.

There are four major wildfires burning in Colorado as of Thursday, Aug. 20, with the biggest in Mesa, Larimer, Eagle and Grand counties.

Air quality has been unhealthy for sensitive groups for two weeks in Colorado due to increased ozone levels and wildfire smoke.

Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Add your photo to the Near Me map on the 9NEWS app.

