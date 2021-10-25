Brush fire in Parker destroys haunted house

South Metro Fire Rescue said the bush fire is now contained but will continue to burn for an extended period of time.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) is battling a brush fire in Parker that left a haunted house completely destroyed Monday morning.

Firefighters said the fire involving a hay bale on Twenty Mile Road and Parker Road is contained as of 2:12 a.m. but will continue to burn throughout the morning.

The fire destroyed the Fright Acres haunted house on Dransfeldt Road but no one was inside during the fire. No other injuries have been reported in the area and no other structures are currently in danger, according to SMFR.

SMFR said no evacuations will be needed. Crews will remain on the scene of the fire to extinguish flames.

Firefighters said to prevent closing Twenty Mile Road down that they will use a water tender shuttle, instead of a supply hose. In SMFR tweets, they said the tender shuttles carry 3,000 gallons of water from the closest hydrant to a portable tank on scene, this will pump water to firefighters.

As of 5:17 a.m., heavy equipment operators with Douglas County are assisting with the fire. The equipment operators are moving and breaking the burning hay bales apart, according to a SMFD tweet.

SMFD said residents in the area will see smoke for the next few hours as fire crews work to extinguish flames. Winds are expected to increase in the area.

Update: Heavy equipment operators from @douglascountyco continue to assist Firefighters with moving and breaking the burning hay bales apart. Smoke will likely be visible for the next 4-6 hours, especially as the winds increase, temperature rises and humidity drops. pic.twitter.com/gz9XAp3k7c — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021

