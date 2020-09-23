Pine Gulch Fire, largest in state history, 100% contained

The Pine Gulch Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 31 in Mesa and Garfield counties in western Colorado.

MESA COUNTY, Colo — The largest wildfire in Colorado's recorded history, burning 139,007 acres, is now 100% contained, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Colorado Southwest District said Wednesday.

Fire crews were able to contain the Pine Gulch Fire and complete the majority of the suppression repair, BLM said. A Type 4 team will continue to monitor the fire, mop up and finalize any remaining needs for suppression repair.

The BLM Grand Junction Field Office still has a closure order in place for the perimeter of the fire while post-fire efforts continue, the agency said. Local BLM staff, in coordination with the Burned Area Emergency Team, will continue to develop plans for emergency stabilization and rehabilitation to the burned area.

The Pine Gulch Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 31 in Mesa and Garfield counties in western Colorado. The fire was burning in remote, rough terrain in pinyon, juniper, oak and sage brush, according to the BLM.

The fire surpassed the Hayman Fire last month as the largest recorded in Colorado. The Hayman Fire burned 137,760 acres in 2002.

