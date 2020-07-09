Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction is 87% contained

The largest wildfire in Colorado history has charred 139,007 acres since July 31.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The largest wildfire in Colorado's recorded history has burned 139,007 acres and is 87% contained as of Monday, Sept. 7.

The Pine Gulch Fire, burning in Mesa County north of Grand Junction, surpassed the Hayman Fire last month as the largest recorded in Colorado. The Hayman Fire burned 137,760 acres in 2002.

Firefighters on Monday said they'll continue to monitor, patrol and mop up the fire.

Fire officials added that Monday night's cold front has the potential for rain and snow at high elevations near the fire, however, wet conditions may temporarily prevent firefighters and heavy equipment from safely accessing some fire areas. Cooler and moist conditions are expected to help with both firefighting and suppression repair work overall.

Infrared flight over the Pine Gulch Fire on Sunday still showed some areas of heat within containment lines and these interior areas will continue to flare up and burn on Monday.

Firefighters will monitor containment lines to watch for flareups including Highway 139, at the northwest corner of the fire, where no fire outside current containment is expected. Fire officials said hand crews continue to work with heavy equipment to mop up along the southern rim of the East Salt Creek main canyon at the northern edge of the fire.

> Above video: The impact of the Pine Gulch Fire on ranchers.

More than 390 personnel are helping to fight the Pine Gulch Fire, which has burned five structures — one a primary residence, which burned Aug. 18, and four minor structures, such as sheds.

There are no longer evacuation or pre-evacuation orders for the Pine Gulch Fire, as of Monday, Sept. 7.

Closures as of Monday, Sept. 7:

266 Road at Highway 139

County Road 200 at County Line

21 Road at entrance to Hunter Canyon

16 Road at V8/10 Road

County (Roan Creek) Road 204 at 209 intersection

End of V2/10 Road at BLM closure

Q 5/10 Road at 18 Road

Garvey Canyon Road

For more information, see facebook.com/BLMColoradoFire.

The Pine Gulch Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 31 and is located in Mesa and Garfield Counties in western Colorado. The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush, according to the Grand Junction Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.

> Read the latest report on the fire here.

PHOTOS: Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado wildfires

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER