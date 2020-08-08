Pine Gulch Fire grows to more than 20,000 acres

The wildfire that has been burning for more than a week north of Grand Junction exploded in size from the day before.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Pine Gulch Fire exploded in size Saturday morning, growing to more than 20,000 acres as dry and windy conditions continued on the Western Slope.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the wildfire was 20,089 acres with 0% containment.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning July 31 about 18 miles north of Grand Junction. There were 466 personnel fighting the fire Saturday, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

Low humidity and windy conditions contributed to the growth of the fire from Friday, when the acreage was 13,680 acres. Those conditions were expected to continue Saturday.

Winds were expected to increase out of the southwest Saturday afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph, which could result in more extreme fire behavior, the incident team said in a press release.

Crews planned to continue building fire lines Saturday. Aerial resources were also expected to be used, according to the release.

On Friday, the wildfire moved down Forshay Gulch on the north side of Horse Mountain to 200 Road, then moved east along 200 Road to Lion and Bledsaw gulches. Crews tried to keep the fire on the south side of 200 Road, but it quickly outpaced the crews and crossed to the north side of the road, the release says.

Firefighters on the north side of the fire retreated to safety while the fire pushed northeast, crossing 200 Road near High Lonesome Ranch.