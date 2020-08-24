Pine Gulch Fire, 2nd largest wildfire in Colorado history, is 44% contained

There will be a Virtual Community Meeting on Monday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. about the latest on the Pine Gulch Fire.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — More than 950 personal were helping to fight the Pine Gulch Fire over the weekend which, as of Monday morning, had grown to 133,783 acres with 44% containment.

The fire is the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history after it exploded in size Tuesday into Wednesday of last week.

Fire officials said Monday that fire behavior continues due to historically dry conditions and receptive fuels. Excessive heat warnings continue throughout western and central Colorado, with a high temps in the Grand Valley approaching 100 degrees.

Officials added that crews are making significant strides, although successful burning operations have required patience and precision.

Smoke conditions will continue to be poor on Monday across portions of central and western Colorado especially in the Grand Valley including Loma, Fruita and Grand Junction.

Areas currently under evacuation orders are:

Garfield County: 4A Ridge Road (256), Salt Wash (205), King Road (258), Clear Creek Road (211), Carr Creek Road (207), Kimball Creek Road (202).

Pre-evacuation notice:

Garfield County: Everything west of Douglas Pass (CO Hwy 139) to the Utah state line.

Any formerly evacuated residents remain in pre-evacuation.

Both Mesa County and Garfield County have Stage 2 Fire Restrictions although a statewide fire ban was announced Tuesday.

The Pine Gulch Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 31 and is located in Mesa and Garfield Counties in western Colorado.

The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush, according to the Grand Junction Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.

The largest fire in state history is the Hayman Fire which burned 137,760 acres in 2002.

