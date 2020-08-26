Colorado's 2nd largest wildfire in history nears 50% containment

Smoke plumes will be visible primarily from pockets of unburned fuel burning well within the interior of the fire where it is not a threat.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The second-largest wildfire in Colorado history is now 47% contained, according to the latest update from fire officials Wednesday morning.

More than 900 personnel are helping to fight the Pine Gulch Fire which has grown to 135,920 acres.

Thunderstorms are again forecast in Mesa County between 12 p.m. and midnight Wednesday with a 15% chance of rain.

Fire officials said Wednesday that outflow winds entered the Pine Gulch Fire area overnight and moved through drainages, but they did not significantly impact fire behavior or growth. Operations in East Salt Creek in Division F have been highly successful. The fire has backed down into the bottom of the drainage, and heavy equipment operators and firefighters have been able to work near the fire’s edge.

On Wednesday and in the coming days, hotshot crews will create direct control line at the fire’s edge in the bottom of East Salt Creek. This will be pivotal in helping to prevent fire spread to the north.

Ranchers in the area are feeling the impact of the Pine Gulch Fire. Many of their cattle graze on private or BLM lands that burned in the fire. They've spent days wrangling their cows and getting them away from the fire and smoke.

Smoke plumes will be visible Wednesday primarily from pockets of unburned fuel burning well within the interior of the fire where it is not a threat.

“They’ve just been dealing with a tremendous amount of stress," said Michelle Gillilan.

Gillilan knows many of the ranchers well. She and her husband own D&M Meats, a meat processing company in Fruita.

“It’s just a lot of work and it’s hot outside and it’s a lot of long hours," she said.

Last week, Gillilan called a friend and the two developed a plan to help ranchers get through each day.

“I firmly believe, sometimes God gives you an idea and then he gives you people, and that’s what he did because I called her at 9 o’clock at night in a cow pasture and I said, 'hey, can we help feed people?'" she said.

Since last Friday night, D&M Meats has been home base for donations of food from all over the Western Slope. Gillilan's company provided much of the meat, and caterers and volunteers stepped up to bring the rest.

“We just had the space and facility to be able to handle it and get it repackaged to the people it needs to go to," she said.

All the donated food is donated to ranchers and their families.

“We just wanted them to know we’re thinking about them and we love them, and we want them to be able to keep doing what they’re doing and offers of help are always here from all of us if they need anything," Gillilan said.

The offer to help their neighbors will likely stand long after the smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire clears.

Some evacuation orders and closures are still in effect as of Wednesday, Aug. 26:

Evacuations:

Garfield County: 4A Ridge Road (256), Salt Wash (205), King Road (258), Clear Creek Road (211), Carr Creek Road (207), Kimball Creek Road (202).

A pre-evacuation order is in effect for all residents of Garfield County west of CO-139 to the Utah border, and any formerly evacuated residents remain in pre-evacuation. More evacuation information: garfieldcounty.net.

There are currently no pre-evacuations or evacuations in Mesa County: sheriff.mesacounty.us/fireInformation.

Closures:

Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork (200).

The V 2/10 Rd. at the 44 Rd, Coal Canyon Rd. just past the Cameo Shooting Range.

The 21 Road north of the BLM boundary, 16 Road at V 8/10 Road, and the Q 5/10 Road is closed at 18 Rd.

BLM lands north of Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade.

PHOTOS: Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

The Pine Gulch Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 31 and is located in Mesa and Garfield Counties in western Colorado. The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush, according to the Grand Junction Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.

The largest fire in state history is the Hayman Fire which burned 137,760 acres in 2002.

> Read the latest report on the fire here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado wildfires

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.