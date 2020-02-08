Wildfire near Grand Junction grows to 1,020 acres

The lightning-caused Pine Gulch Fire is still at zero percent containment, fire officials said.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire 18 miles north of Grand Junction has grown to 1,020 acres, with no containment.

The Pine Gulch Fire was started by lightning Friday evening, according to a release from fire officials, and is burning in Mesa County about a mile south of the Garfield County line.

It is burning in rugged terrain, in pinyon juniper, oak brush and sagebrush, the release said, and hot and dry weather in the area is expected to continue. Gusty winds could make things worse, according to the release.

“The dense, dry fuels in this area are very receptive to fire, which is driving some intense fire activity today,” said Jim Genung, Pine Gulch Fire Incident Commander.

Ground crews are working to establish a containment line around the fire's southern perimeter, the release said, and options for holding the fire in continuous, dry fuels along the fire's northern and eastern flanks are limited. The release said crews are considering roads and other landscape features to help contain the fire.

Resources assigned to the fire include two engines, two fire modules, two Type 2 hand crews and the Wyoming Hotshot crew, with air support from two helicopters, a single engine air tanker and two large air tankers, the release said. Additional resources have been ordered.

No structures are threatened, but the fire is affecting air quality. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for northern Mesa County that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.

More information about the Pine Gulch Fire can be found on Inciweb.