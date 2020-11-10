Wind-driven grass fire prompts pre-evacuation orders in Arvada

The fire was burning near Highway 93 and West 82nd Avenue.

ARVADA, Colo. — A grass fire that prompted pre-evacuation orders in Arvada Sunday afternoon is under control, fire officials said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the fire was located near Highway 93 and West 82nd Avenue.

The Arvada Fire Protection District said wind added to the challenge of fighting the fire in the Pioneer Sand area, and that additional resources were called in to help with the effort.

Arvada Fire tweeted at 5:46 p.m. that the fire was under control and that crews were working on mop-up and tending to hot spots.