BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield police are questioning three juveniles in connection with a grass fire Monday in Broomfield.

North Metro Fire Rescue responded to the fire Monday afternoon near Ash Street and 10th Avenue, officials said in a tweet.

The fire was extinguished and North Metro Fire’s investigator cleared the scene Monday night, officials said. The fire was estimated to be about five acres.

North Metro said the three juveniles are persons of interest. The Broomfield Police Department will continue the investigation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS