Governor to meet with evacuees, fire officials as historic fires burn in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — With two of the largest wildfires in state history actively burning and forcing thousands of people to evacuate, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is set to meet with officials and evacuees on Friday, as well as provide a briefing on the state's response.

He'll start the day in Winter Park where he is scheduled to meet with evacuees at a hotel.

Later in the morning, Polis is expected to meet with experts to discuss air support for wildfires. Several of the fires burning in Colorado have experienced periods of exponential growth due to extremely strong winds and drought conditions.

The most recent was the East Troublesome Fire, which sat at about 24,000 acres Wednesday, and as of Friday morning had topped 170,000 acres.

Oftentimes, with the strong winds, planes and helicopters are grounded.

After meeting with experts about the potential aerial attack for the fires, Polis will head to Loveland, where he'll meet with incident command team members to be briefed about the current conditions and response to the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires.

The Cameron Peak Fire, which has been burning in Larimer County since mid-August, has burned more than 200,000 acres and is the largest fire in Colorado history. The East Troublesome Fire, which was first reported on Oct. 14, is the second-largest fire in state history.

Only about 10-12 miles separate the fire perimeters in at least one area, and officials expressed concern Thursday about the possibility of the fires merging.

Following those morning meetings, Polis will provide the public with an update on the state's response from Boulder. That news briefing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center said Thursday that it's coordinating resources for seven different wildfires that are currently burning in the state.

