Polis declares state of emergency for Boulder fires

The governor said the declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the grass fires burning in Boulder County.

"The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center," according to the statement.

Three grass fires broke out in high winds in Boulder County on Thursday morning and spread rapidly into populated areas.

The entire Town of Superior and the City of Louisville have both been placed under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center. Some areas of Broomfield were under pre-evacuation.

There was no word about structure losses, but video from a 9NEWS crew showed one structure on fire.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said in a tweet that a gust of 110 mph was reported n the area of Highway 93 and Colorado 72 about 11:30 a.m. Highway 93 is closed between Colorado 170 and Golden due to the winds and crashes, NWS said.

"This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities," the NWS said in a tweet.

PHOTOS: Viewer photos from Boulder County grass fires

