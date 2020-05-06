Crews battle wildfire in Poudre Canyon, voluntary evacuations issued

The voluntary evacuation area includes the Mishawaka amphitheater near the Poudre River.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Air resources have been called to help battle a 3-5 acre wildfire that started burning at around midday Friday in Poudre Canyon.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) tweeted that the wildfire is south of the Mishawaka, an iconic venue along the Poudre Canyon northwest of Fort Collins.

An area that includes the Mishawaka is under a voluntary evacuation order. Deputies said two structures were initially threatened by the fire, but as of 3 p.m., are no longer.

Highway 14 is closed in both directions between the Narrows and McMurray Ranch Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Stove Prairie Road is closed at US 287.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

You can see the evacuation area in the map below:

Gusty winds and high temperatures were forecast throughout Colorado on Friday, putting many fire departments on high alert.

Concerns about a dry spring and the safety of firefighters during the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many Colorado counties to issue fire bans or restrictions in an effort to curb wildfires.

In 2012, the High Park Fire scorched 87,415 acres in and around Poudre Canyon, leaving one person dead and destroying 259 homes.

It led to concerns about the water quality of the Poudre River, which supplies drinking water to northern Colorado hubs like Greeley and Fort Collins.