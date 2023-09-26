Smelling smoke? Prescribed burn planned in Lakewood

It’s possible that smoke from the prescribed fires could affect the health of those in neighborhoods closer to the park.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Firefighters are conducting prescribed fire operations at Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood this week.

West Metro Fire Rescue will conduct the burn operations in cooperation with the City of Lakewood and Bear Creek Lake Park, weather permitting, through the end of the week.

The fire district said the burns are designed to improve conditions for native plants and wildlife and give firefighters valuable hands-on training with live fire.

"Over the past few years, the park has seen invasive species begin to crowd out native plants and grasses," the fire district said in a statement. "Prescribed burns will help rid the burn area of weeds and excess debris that can be a fire hazard and encourage native plants and grasses to grow, improving habitat for wildlife and insects. Prescribed fire is a valuable resource management tool."

Firefighters will establish control lines around the burn area perimeter by blacklining (burning off small widths of vegetation) and/or using man-made features such as regional trails and park service roads. The interior of the area will then be burned, with the goal of completing an estimated 100 acres.

West Metro Fire Rescue said it’s possible that smoke from the prescribed fires could affect the health of those in neighborhoods closer to the park. Residents can protect themselves and their families by closing windows and doors, staying inside and avoiding exercise or other strenuous activities.

Elderly people, young children under 7, and those with preexisting respiratory or circulatory conditions should take precautions.

